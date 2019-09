LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A teenager was hit by a truck and killed while riding a bicycle, police said Saturday.

According to authorities, Mario Venezuela, 14, was riding his bicycle eastbound on Borden Avenue in Long Island City alongside a truck when a 33-year-old driver made a right turn onto 11th Street and struck Venezuela.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.