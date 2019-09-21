Riders evacuated from F train in Queens after partial derailment: FDNY

BRIARWOOD, Queens — An F train was partially derailed in Queens Saturday night near Briarwood, prompting riders to be evacuated, according to FNDY officials.

It happened between stations at Parsons Boulevard and Sutphin Boulevard.

Nobody was injured, and the MTA and FDNY are investigating what led to the incident.

The MTA said the trains brakes were activated.

The incident led to various service changes to E and F trains in the area, according to the MTA’s New York City Transit Subway Twitter account.

There is no F train service between Briarwood and 179 St while we investigate a train that had its brakes activated at Sutphin Blvd. Some Jamaica-bound F trains are ending at Forest Hills-71 Av. https://t.co/lU9T44luVw — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) September 22, 2019