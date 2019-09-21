Remember J.Lo’s iconic dress from the 2000 Grammy’s? She just wore an updated version

MILAN — You remember it.

It was 2000, and Jennifer Lopez wore that plunging, green jungle-inspired Versace dress to the Grammy Awards, causing so many searches on Google that the company had to create Google Images. No, really.

The dress went viral before viral was a thing. And now, almost 20 years later, J.Lo wore an updated version of it — this time, at Versace’s jungle-themed Spring 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week.

J.Lo closed out the show with a bang, with the crowd rising to their feet as J.Lo strutted down the runaway in a remaking of the original dress from 2000.

It’s magical.

The crowd, for their part, immediately understood the magnitude of what they were witnessing. There was cheering, applause, a couple laughs and a healthy number of cell phones filming.

The new dress is slightly upgraded from the original. It’s sleeveless, for one, and shows a bit more skin in the back and at the waist than the old one did.

Still, there’s a reason why the old one became so iconic. No one was really flaunting their curves at the time, and then BAM! Here comes J.Lo, looking ah-maz-ing, plunging neckline and all. It’s also one of Donatella Versace’s most iconic dresses and helped make the designer a household name.

“It was amazing!” Donatella Versace said in a press release. “The world had the same reaction: jaw dropping. Today we live in a technological world, but back then, one event prompted the creation of a new took that now has become part of our lives.”

Lopez is riding high right now, after “Hustlers,” a movie that she stars in and also produced, made an estimated $33 million at the North American box office its opening weekend. If that wasn’t enough, it was her biggest live-action opening ever.