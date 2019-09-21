Man steals electronics from Greenwich Village apartment: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into and stole from a Manhattan apartment last month.

A man gained entry into an apartment in a building in the vicinity of Grove and Bedford streets on Aug. 31 and took a Nintendo Switch, a game and a wireless camera, according to police.

The 29-year-old victim was not in the apartment at the time of the incident, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

