Man arrested in sexual assault of 82-year-old woman: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting an 82-year-old woman.

David Alexander was taken into custody Friday, for allegedly groping the victim inside her Lower East Side apartment, according to police.

The victim left her apartment door open to get fresh air Tuesday evening. That was when a man came in and restrained the woman by the neck and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Alexander, 29, faces charges of felony assault, burglary, sex abuse and criminal obstruction of breathing.