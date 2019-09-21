Fire erupts Williamsburg near popular Smorgasburg outdoor market

Kaity Tong anchors the PIX11 News at 5
Posted 4:39 PM, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, September 21, 2019

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Black smoke billowed from a fire in Williamsburg Saturday, visible from across the east river near the Williamsburg Bridge.

The fire, reportedly near Kent Avenue and North 7th Street in Brooklyn, is near the popular season outdoor food market Smorgasburg, which draws tens of thousands of people to Williamsburg each Saturday. Video from the Citizen App showed the smoke and flames.

FDNY got the call at 4:17 p.m., but was unable to provide any information about the fire at that time

