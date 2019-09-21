‘Bat signal’ lights up new York at Brooklyn’s Domino Sugar Refinery Saturday

NEW YORK — It’s no joker. The night sky in New York all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity.

Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan is the illumination of the Batman signal.

It will light up at the Domino Sugar Refinery in Williamsburg beginning at 8 p.m. before making its final appearance in Los Angeles at City Hall.

The handoff began at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. It also appeared in 13 cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg.

Here’s the full list of cities that featured or will feature the call to action:

Melbourne at Fed Square

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Rome at Roma Termini

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB

New York the Domino Sugar Refinery

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at City Hall

Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September in honor of the Dark Knight. Other festivities are happening Saturday, including a signing and panel discussion by Batman writers in New York and a Batman 5K night run in Los Angeles.

The PIX11 Web Team and CNN Wire contributed to this report; DC Comics and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family.