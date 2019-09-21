Anthony Mancinelli, ‘World’s oldest-working barber,’ dies at 108

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Anthony Mancinelli, the man deemed “world’s oldest-working barber,” has died. He was 108.

Mancinelli, a resident of the Newburgh-New Windsor area, passed away at his home on Sept. 19. “God has called him home to be with his wife, Carmella,” according to his obituary written on the Brooks Funeral Home website.

Born in Montemilone, Italy in 1911, Mancinelli came to America September 1919 on a ship and served in WWII before was honorably discharged in 1945, according to the obituary.

He took up barbering in 1924 and worked until July of this year in Newburgh.

Mancinelli was inducted into the Barbers Museum and Hall of Fame, and was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records, the obituary said.

Mancinelli was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, according to the obituary. He had two sons, Robert and Anthony Jr. Anthony Jr. predeceased him.

Mancinelli is survived by his son, Robert Mancinelli, four grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home on Gidney Avenue.

Funeral services will be held the following day at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Church on Benkard Avenue in Newburgh.