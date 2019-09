WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Seven people were injured when a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 19th floor of the 32-story building on Audubon Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Seven people were injured in the blaze, fire officials said. All appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from Citizen App shows heavy flames coming from one of the apartment units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.