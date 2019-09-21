1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near NJ barbershop: authorities

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J. — One man is dead and another was injured when shots were fired near a New Jersey barbershop Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near a barbershop along Old Corlies Avenue and Jumping Brook Road just after 8 p.m.

Two men were taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wayne Jones, 46, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the second homicide to occur in that location within the past year, according to authorities.

The second man was treated and released from the hospital, cops said.

The circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective John Sosdian of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Detective Erick Amadruto of the Neptune Township Police Department at 732-988-5200.