Would-be robber killed by man during attempted break-in at Bronx home: police

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx —A would-be robber was allegedly killed by the man whose house he was trying to break into late Thursday.

Police responded to a robbery in progress in the vicinity of East 223rd Street and Barnes Avenue just before midnight.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, cops said.

According to investigators, the victim was the would-be robber. The homeowner saw the man in his backyard and confronted him.

When the alleged robber fled, the 54-year-old homeowner chased him down the block and into an alleyway, cops said.

The homeowner then picked up a metal pipe and hit the 29-year-old in the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

The homeowner was taken into custody, with charges pending, cops said.