Would-be robber killed by man during attempted break-in at Bronx home: police

Posted 5:16 AM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57AM, September 20, 2019

A would-be robber was killed by a man whose house he was trying to break into in the Bronx, police say. (Sept. 20, 2019)

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx —A would-be robber was allegedly killed by the man whose house he was trying to break into late Thursday.

Police responded to a robbery in progress in the vicinity of East 223rd Street and Barnes Avenue just before midnight.

When they arrived, officers found a 29-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, cops said.

According to investigators, the victim was the would-be robber. The homeowner saw the man in his backyard and confronted him.

When the alleged robber fled,  the 54-year-old homeowner chased him down the block and into an alleyway, cops said.

The homeowner then picked up a metal pipe and hit the 29-year-old in the head, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

The homeowner was taken into custody, with charges pending, cops said.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.