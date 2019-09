Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A documentary called "When Harlem Saved a King" looks at a forgotten chapter of Harlem history, as 61 years ago Friday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. made a special visit to 125th Street.

Inside a Harlem department store, Izola Curry tried to assassinate Dr. King. The panic, the fear and the heroes who kept the civil rights leader alive are all featured in the new documentary. "When Harlem Saved a King premieres at the Apollo Theater Friday night.