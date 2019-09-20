“We Going Out” with actor and comedian Mike Epps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know Mike Epps can tell a joke or two. And with his film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" creating a noteworthy, he's also showing he can do drama. However, what you make not know is that he can sing. The actor and comedian just released the song "We Goin' Out" and he has some heavy hitters on the project including Big Boi from Outkast.

Epps can also be seen in the upcoming film "Dolemite Is My Name" starring Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, and Craig Robinson. But if you're look for a more up close experience with the actor and comedian, check him out Levity Live Comedy Club in West Nyack, New York.