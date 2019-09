Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — To celebrate the 13th season of "The Steve Wilkos Show," PIX11's Oji takes the talk show host to RPM raceway in Stamford, Connecticut for a day of bowling, fun and food.

However, there could only be one winner. Find out who rolled their way to victory!

Catch "The Steve Wilkos Show' weekdays at 4 p.m. on PIX11.