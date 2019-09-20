Search continues, reward increased to $35,000 for 5-year-old who vanished from NJ park

BRIDGETON, N.J. — A search for a little girl believed to have been kidnapped from a southern New Jersey park continues.

More than 100 officers from state and local police searched Friday in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, on the ground and using a state police helicopter.

Five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared Monday from a city park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has been increased to $35,000.

Authorities asked the community Friday to be aware if anyone has changed their routine, changed their physical appearance or left town recently without explanation.