New Yorkers will head to the polls on November 5 to decide several important races in the city.

We hear from Councilman Joe Borelli, the Republican challenger who will face Jumaane Williams in the race for Public Advocate.

And Joe Murray is the Republican challenger to Queens Borough President Melinda Katz in the race for Queens District Attorney.

He tells us why his background as a former police officer turned criminal defense attorney makes him the right candidate for the job.