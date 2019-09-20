Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 presidential race

NEW YORK — The race is over for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

New York City’s mayor announced Friday morning that he has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

“It’s clearly not my time,” de Blasio said in an interview during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” “So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic Party that stands for working people. ”

