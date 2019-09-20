Man walks through traffic, snatches chain from passenger’s neck: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The search is on for two individuals in connection to a robbery incident that occurred in Manhattan last Saturday, police said.

A report came in at about 3:30 p.m. on September 14 that a 79-year-old woman was sitting inside her car on the passenger side with the window down, waiting for the traffic light. An unidentified man reached into the car and took a necklace off of her while another man acted as a lookout.

The victim suffered injuries to her neck and ear.

The unidentified men are described as being 40 to 45 years old, one over 6-feet tall, the other approximately 5-feet-9-inches.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.