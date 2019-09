Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx — The hunt is on for a man wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in the Bronx on Monday.

At 3:20 a.m. the morning of September 16, one of three unknown individuals threw a piece of fruit at a 67-year-old man. The victim came outside of the location on White Plains Road when the same unknown man punched the victim in the face before fleeing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries to his face and head.