Kicking off football season with the NY Jets Flight Crew

Football season is finally here, and NY Jets fans are looking for some answers for what's going on with the team. From talking about injuries to this season's match-ups, former NFL player Tony Richardson provided some insight and the Jets Flight Crew brought some much-needed spirit to PIX Plaza. And on October 21, tune in to PIX11 to see the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football!AlertMe
