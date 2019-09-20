Climate strikes see students worldwide demand action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — From London to New York City and from Perth to Paris, climate activists are taking part in a global general strike on Friday in what is expected to be the biggest day of climate demonstrations in the planet's history.

The Global Climate Strike is the third in a worldwide series of climate rallies organized by school students, and led by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg.

Thunberg tweeted: "Incredible pictures as Australia's gathering for the #climatestrike ... Australia is setting the standard!"

According to Swedish schoolgirl Thunberg, who is in New York ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit on September 23, around 4,638 events have been organized in 139 countries.

It is not just young people taking part this month, with labor and humanitarian groups, environmental organizations and employees of some of the world's biggest brands also set to participate.

By going on strike on September 20 -- and September 27 in a few countries -- protestors hope to put pressure on politicians and policy makers to act on climate issues.

CNN contributed to this report.