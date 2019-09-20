Alleged Colombian drug lord arrested, set to appear in federal court in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — An alleged drug kingpin, accused of trafficking numerous tons of cocaine monthly from Colombia to the United States, has been arrested and extradited to the U.S., according to the Department of Justice.

Santos Roman Narvaez Ansazoy was set to be arraigned Friday in federal court in Brooklyn on charges of leading a continuing criminal enterprise.

Ansazoy was arrested in Colombia on a provisional arrest warrant and was extradited from Colombia to the United States Thursday.

“For years, Roman Narvaez Ansazoy allegedly participated in a conspiracy to facilitate the distribution of multi-ton quantities of cocaine throughout the United States,” stated DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Raymond Donovan. “Ansazoy’s arrest and extradition demonstrate the commitment of the United States and our partners in Colombia to bring to justice drug traffickers who fuel narco-terrorism and seek to flood our streets with addictive and deadly poisons.”

According to court documents, the defendant was allegedly founder and principal leader of a drug trafficking organization in Colombia, producing cocaine in “jungle laboratories” in Colombia and transporting it under the protection of — among other organizations — the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.