The vivacious Zolee Griggs can handle anything--including meeting iconic rappers RZA and Method Man. The up and coming actress can be seen in the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." The show is sort of the origin story for hip hop artists Wu-Tang Clan and their rise from the streets to international fame.

PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe had plenty to talk about with Zolee including getting advice for posting videos online.