A walk in the park with Maury Povich

PIX11 entertainment correspondent Ojinika Obiekwe learned the hard way--if you going to hang out in a public space with talk show host Maury Povich, be prepared for fans. Maury is easily one of the most recognizable faces in television, so plenty of onlookers couldn't resist taking pictures.

This fall, Maury will kick off his 22nd season of his show--a show that has spawned such famous catch phrases as "you are not the father" and "you are the father" that they have become a part of pop culture. Ojinika talked to him about the new season and got to meet his dog Birdie.

