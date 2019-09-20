× A preview of NYC’s 2019 German-American Steuben Parade

Each year, New York City’s German-American Steuben Parade seems to grow. Maybe, it’s the food, the beer, or the fun outfits. And you can expect this annual event to outdo its previous years.

The Parade starts at noon on Fifth Avenue and runs from 68th Street to 86th Street. Attendees are expected to come from all over the world to show pride in German culture.

PIX11 anchors Craig Treadway and Betty Nguyen got a taste of what’s to come courtesy of Hoffbrau beer and Bierhaus, a traditional beer garden located in midtown Manhattan.

