82-year-old woman sexually assaulted at Manhattan apartment: police

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police are searching for the man accused of sexually assaulting an 82-year-old woman inside her Manhattan apartment Tuesday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the vicinity of Rutgers and Monroe streets.

The woman opened her apartment door to get some fresh air when she went to use the restroom, according to police.

A man then entered through the door and restrained the victim by the neck before groping her, police said.

He fled the location.

