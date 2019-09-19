Yankees Germán placed on ‘administrative leave’ under domestic violence policy

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball placed New York Yankee pitcher Domingo Germán on administrative leave under the league’s joint domestic violence policy, according to a release posted by the franchise.

The policy, agreed upon by Major League Baseball and the players’ union, says the initial length of leave could be up to seven days, barring an extension, the team said.

The league will investigate the matter.

The Yankees issued a statement supporting the action taken by the league.

“We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioner’s Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence. We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

The Yankees will seemingly be without Germán — who has a season ERA of 4.03 and a record of 18-4 — as they look to clinch their division this week.