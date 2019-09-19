WPIX under new ownership for first time in 71-year history, acquired by E.W. Scripps

NEW YORK — WPIX is among 42 television news stations nationwide under new ownership Thursday, days after the Federal Communications Commission approved the sale of Tribune Media Company stations.

The majority of stations were acquired by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. which now becomes the largest owner of local television stations in the country.

To gain FCC approval, Nexstar divested several stations to TEGNA, Inc.; Circle City Broadcasting I, Inc.; and The E.W. Scripps Company, which now owns New York City-based WPIX.

It is the first time WPIX, Tribune’s flagship station, is under new ownership in its 71-year history.

The FCC approved the sale of Tribune Media stations on Monday, in a 3-to-2 vote, and the deal closed Thursday morning.