2 injured when car collides with train in New Jersey; NJ Transit service impacted

RIVER EDGE, N.J. — Two people were injured when a train collided with a vehicle in New Jersey Thursday morning.

New Jersey Transit train 1610 collided with the car around 7:30 a.m. near the New Bridge Landing station, New Jersey Transit officials said.

The train, which carried about 400 customers and crew members, was scheduled to arrive at Hoboken around 8:05 a.m., according to New Jersey Transit officials. There were no injuries to passengers on the train.

Local police tell New Jersey Transit that the passengers inside the vehicle involved sustained significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pascack Valley Line rail service is suspended in both directions, according to the New Jersey Transit website. NJ Transit Bus is cross-honoring rail tickets and passes.

AIR11 was over the scene, where firefighters worked to remove the occupants of the vehicle.

