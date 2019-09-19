Second measles case confirmed in Nassau County: officials

MINELOA, N.Y. — Another case of measles has been confirmed in Nassau County, just weeks after nearby New York City officials deemed the measles outbreak in the five boroughs over.

This is the second confirmed case of measles this month, according to the Nassau County Department of Health, which released the following statement, in part, on Thursday:

“We have a solemn obligation to protect the health and safety of all 1.4 million people who call Nassau County home – especially the thousands of vulnerable people in our communities who cannot receive vaccinations due to health conditions or young age. We will continue to emphasize that the single best way to protect our children and the entire community from serious diseases is through recommended vaccinations. The science remains clear: vaccines are safe, effective, and life-saving.”

The measles outbreak in the city, concentrated in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods, was considered finished after two incubation periods passed without any new infections, according to city health leaders. That designation meant an emergency order mandating vaccines was lifted, though city Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot warned of the still-present threat from “one of the most contagious diseases on the face of the earth.”

Though this is just the second case of measles in Nassau County, the city has seen 654 cases since October 2018; more than 1,200 cases of measles have been confirmed across the nation in 2019 alone.

Due to the nationwide outbreak, and the concentration of measles in New York, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said back in August there’s a “reasonable chance” the United States will lose its measles elimination status in October,