Real ID driver’s licenses now available in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — The enhanced, more-secure Real ID driver's licenses are finally available in New Jersey, giving Garden State residents just over a year to update before they'll need the new version of the license at airports and federal buildings.

Nobody is required to get a Real ID, but if you prefer using your license or non-driver ID at the airport, you'll need to upgrade.

Starting October 1, 2020, if you want to use your license or non-driver ID to get onto an airplane, enter certain federal buildings or enter military bases, you'll need to upgrade to the Real ID. A passport can still be used in these instances, as well.

The Real ID licenses will have a star in the upper right-hand corner, while standard licenses will not.

To get a Real ID in New Jersey, residents should make an appointment at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agency, and then come prepared with multiple proofs of identification and address.

Residents will need two proofs of their residential address, one proof of their social security number, and six points of ID.

The six points of ID can be combined from primary and secondary documents that state your identity. Primary documents include unexpired passports, birth certificates and more. Secondary documents include an unexpired standard driver's license, a social security card, a bank or credit union statement and more.

Head to this helpful chart to see all the acceptable forms of identification.