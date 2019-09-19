On-demand bus service comes to Jersey City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, NJ — An on-demand bus service that gets riders on the road with just a swipe of their smartphone is coming to Jersey City.

The transit alternative comes at a time where complaints about NJ Transit have hit a boiling point. The new service will be the first of its kind in the state.

Jersey City will partner with ride-sharing app Via to provide the new transit alternative to riders often left behind due to overcrowded buses or unreliable NJ Transit schedules.

Mayor Steven Fulop said he think's it will be "transformational."

"It’s going to give people the opportunity to get better jobs, to get around the city, to go shopping," he said.

The city council is expected to vote on this transit alternative next week

