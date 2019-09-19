NYPD officer allegedly molested 10-year-old girl

BROOKLYN — An NYPD officer is accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter, police said.

Shaun Frazier, 39, turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning in Brooklyn after an NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau investigation found out he molested the 10-year-old girl, according to police.

Frazier faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Frazier, who had been on job since 2015 and was assigned to the transit department, is currently suspended, police said.

The officer appeared before a Brooklyn judge Thursday. He was released on his own cognizance, according to authorities.