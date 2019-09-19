Midday with Muller: Widow robbed of money for late husband’s gravestone

An 89-year-old woman was violently robbed of $5,000 that she’d been saving for years to buy her late husband’s gravestone. Watch Midday with Muller for the latest, as well as this weekend’s forecast, as we prepare to say goodbye to summer — at least as far as the calendar is concerned.AlertMe
