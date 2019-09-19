Man wanted in string of robberies around a Queens neighborhood: police

GLENDALE, Queens — Police said they’re looking for man they believe is behind a string of home robberies, or attempted robberies, in a Queens neighborhood in September.

Authorities said the first robbery occurred early in the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at a Glendale home near 73rd Street and Central Avenue. The burglar gained access to the home through a basement door around 5:20 a.m. and proceeded to steal two tablets and jewelry, police said.

Later that day, police said the same man gained access to a home near 67th Street and Myrtle Avenue, just before 2 p.m. While the man entered and remained in the home’s vestibule, he did not steal any property, officials said.

A week later on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the man entered a home near 69th Street and Cooper Avenue through a rear second-floor window around 11 a.m., police said. He made off with an iPad tablet and jewelry, according to authorities.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of the man wanted in connection with these incidents.

