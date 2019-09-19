Man dies days after fiery crash on Bronx River Parkway

The BRONX — A man died from his injuries a week after he was involved in a fiery crash on the Bronx River Parkway earlier this month.

Police responded to a call of a single motor vehicle crash on the southbound Bronx River Parkway near Exit 8 around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9.

When they arrived, officers found four men with various injuries to their neck, back, arm and face. The driver, front passenger; both 21; and the left rear passenger, 22, were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The right rear passenger, later identified as Rohan Saunds, 22, sustained significant chest and head trauma, police said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead one week later.

Investigation determined the vehicle had been going at an apparent high rate of speed when the driver failed to properly navigate the roadway, veering right and onto the grass median, police said.

The vehicle then struck the metal guard rail and mounted the guard rail before becoming fully engulfed in flames.