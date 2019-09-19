From a lobby to a daycare, one NYCHA development known as ‘flood city’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Several wet mats on the floor and leak in the lobby were found when PIX11 visited the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side at 826 Columbus Avenue on Thursday.

“This leak has been here ever since I have been here for years. Housing doesn’t do anything about the leaks," complained Zeny Malik, who lives at the Douglass Houses. "They fix certain things and will patch it up for a while,”

“It’s everywhere in this building. It’s everywhere in this building. This building us just plain flood city,” said Carmen Quionones, the Tenant Association president of the Douglass Houses.

PIX11 also found a leak in the open door childcare center, where 85 kids Between the ages of 2-5 years old come to daycare everyday.

“Safety is our top priority and Open Door Child Care Center will close tomorrow, Friday September 20, so repairs can be made and it will re-open on Monday morning," a DOE spokesperson told PIX11. "We have notified all families.”

“Staff is scheduled to address the leak affecting the center and lobby and will follow up to complete any subsequent repairs," a NYCHA spokesperson said. "We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”