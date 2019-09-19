Father of 6-month-old Suffolk County boy arrested for child endangerment that prompted Amber Alert: police

YAPHANK, N.Y. — A man who took his 6-month-old-son without permission on September 18 was arrested Thursday, according to authorities.

Bryan Quinteros, 19, was taken into police custody in Uniondale Thursday afternoon. His son Daniel, just six months old, was reported missing on Wednesday, causing a brief Amber Alert before he was located unharmed when an acquaintance brought Daniel to his mother’s home.

Quinteros is charged with criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child. He’s being held overnight in jail and scheduled for arraignment Friday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.