89-year-old widow violently robbed of thousands she saved for late husband’s gravestone: police

EAST VILLAGE — Police are looking for a man accused of attacking and robbing a woman in her Manhattan apartment, stealing thousands she had saved up to buy a headstone for her late husband's grave.

Just before noon Saturday, as the 89-year-old woman was arriving home at her Alphabet City apartment near East 10th Street and Avenue D, an unidentified man grabbed her from behind after she unlocked her door, police said.

Authorities said the man pushed the woman through her doorway and to the ground before demanding to know, "Where's the money?"

The woman told the attacker that her money was in a drawer in her bedroom, according to police.

The man proceeded to take $5,000 in cash from the victim's bedroom and then fled the apartment, officials said. The woman later told police she had been saving the money for two years in order to buy the gravestone for her late husband.

After the violent robbery the woman complained of neck and back pain, police said. EMS responded and she was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of a man wanted in connection to the robbery. They describe him as standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt, white sneakers, a backpack, and a black and blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap, authorities said.

