1 dead, 1 injured in Queens fire: officials

JAMAICA, Queens — A 59-year-old man is dead after a fire that occurred in Jamaica, Queens Thursday night, police and fire officials confirmed.

The FDNY responded to the blaze at Mathias Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, arriving to heavy flames from the second floor window. Police also arrived and discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the second floor.

EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene. The man has not been publicly identified yet as they notify the victim’s family.

Fire officials told PIX11 that one other person has been injured.

Investigation into the cause is ongoing, though a source tells PIX11 it may have been due to an overheated space heater.