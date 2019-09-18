× Vigil held for victim in LI stabbing as family hopes for justice

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — Friends, loved ones and even strangers came out to remember 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, who was stabbed to death in an after school fight at a strip mall Monday afternoon.

Morris was targeted over jealousy for befriending a girl. The brawl was recorded and circulated on social media. Wednesday afternoon, Nassau County Police arrested 18-year-old Tyler Flach.

The victim’s sister wants justice.

“I just want to see him prosecuted and I want everyone involved to be prosecuted as well,” Keyanna Morris told PIX11.

Tonight, however, was about remembering a teenager who loved skateboarding, music, tie-dye clothes and family.

“He’s loved, he loved everyone,” Keyanna said.