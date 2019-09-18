Unconfirmed threats made against Oceanside school days after deadly brawl: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — Hours after family and friends held a vigil for a teen who was stabbed to death during an after-school fight, police are investigating unconfirmed threats made to a Long Island high school.

Alleged threats of retaliation from a neighboring town were posted on social media against Oceanside High School, causing concern for parents and students.

Oceanside High School’s superintendent has since emailed parents, advising the student body that security will be on high alert as safety remains the school’s “highest priority.”

A massive brawl broke out at a strip mall along Brower Avenue in Oceanside around 3:45 p.m. Monday after a large group of teens had gotten out of nearby Oceanside High School.

Khaseen Morris, 16, was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Morris had just transferred this school year. According to police and his family, he'd been told someone was looking for him, regarding a girl he'd befriended.

Dozens of students were present, many allegedly filmed the attack.

"There's got to be about 50, 60, 70 kids here," said Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commander of the Nassau County Police Homicide Division at a news conference at the crime scene on Tuesday morning. "We have a handful of kids that have come forward who have identified people involved in this."

No arrests have been made.