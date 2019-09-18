Trump names new national security adviser in tweet

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump named Robert O’Brien, the US hostage negotiator, his new national security adviser on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Trump tweeted.

The announcement came a week after Trump fired John Bolton over disagreements on Iran and other issues.

Trump personally dispatched O’Brien to help free a US rapper from Swedish prison earlier this year. The hostage negotiator interviewed for the post last week.