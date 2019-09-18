Teen arrested, charged with murder in fatal Oceanside brawl over a girl

OCEANSIDE, NY — Police arrested a teen Wednesday in connection to a fatal stabbing in Oceanside.

Tyler Flach, 18, was charged with murder.

Khaseen Morris, 16, was fatally stabbed in the chest Monday. Police rushed to the strip mall on Brower Avenue after receiving 911 calls about a large group of teens fighting around 3:45 p.m.

The fight erupted after a large group of teens had gotten out of nearby Oceanside High School, where Morris had just transferred this school year.

“There’s got to be about 50, 60, 70 kids here,” said Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commander of the Nassau County Police Homicide Division at a news conference at the crime scene on Tuesday morning. “We have a handful of kids that have come forward who have identified people involved in this.”

Another teen, 17, suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head during the brawl, police said. He was also hospitalized.

Flach is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.