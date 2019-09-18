NYPD steps up security ahead of High Holy Days amid spike in anti-Semitic crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The NYPD has plans in place to ensure the city is safe for the more than a million Jewish residents preparing to celebrate the High Holy Days.

Rosh Hashana begins at night on Sept. 29 and Yom Kippur begins at night on Oct. 8. The holidays come as the NYPD has reported a 63% increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes around the city.

The NYPD will have extra presence at Jewish houses of worship around the five boroughs.

"Members of the NYPD understand that living in a free and safe community requires a daily commitment by both the police and the people we serve," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "It's our job to protect you, to make you feel safe, to make you be safe."

