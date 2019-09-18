New plan for school safety in Westchester County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — In response to school shootings across the country, a coalition of experts in Westchester County put together a task force one year ago.

Today, they released their recommendations and best ways to keep students, faculty and their community safe from any future threat.

The Westchester School Safety Commission was organized one year ago with the leadership of the County District Attorney Antony Scarpino and County Executive George Latimer.

A coalition of educators, mental health experts and law enforcement professionals set out to get everyone on the same page, aligning plans to address school threats and making them the same across the board for both public and private schools, from the elementary level all the way up to college institutions.