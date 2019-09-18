Manhattan hospital medical school evacuated after chemical spill: authorities

UPPER EAST SIDE — Hundreds of people were evacuated from the medical school at a Manhattan hospital Wednesday morning after a chemical spill, according to the FDNY.

A peroxide spill prompted the evacuation just after 10:30 a.m. at the Icahan School of Medicine at Mount Sinai hospital, located near Madison Avenue and East 101st Street, officials said.

About 150 people were evacuated from the medical school, according to authorities. No injuries were reported.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the FDNY said crews were wrapping up at the scene.

Video from the Citizen App showed multiple firetrucks and at least one ambulance on the scene, right across from Central Park.