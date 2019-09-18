Medical Examiner: Man killed in Staten Island shootout with cops was hit in back, suffered 2 gunshot wounds

STATEN ISLAND — The 39-year-old man fatally shot by police on Tuesday morning suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the back with injuries to the heart, aorta and right lung, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined.

Gregory Edwards’ fatal injuries were caused by two gunshots, officials said.

The shootout started after a woman called police for a domestic violence incident, officials said. Officers took the victim into their vehicle and drove her away for safety as they searched for the attacker.

The man became “immediately became combative” after they found him and resisted arrest, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said. Officers Tased the man. He pulled a gun and fired.

Cops fired back at least three times, according to authorities.

A 44-year-old police officer was shot in the wrist. She was released from the hospital Wednesday.

Edwards had a history of violent crimes and had been convicted of a previous shooting in Staten Island and spend five years in jail, officials said.