Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman on Midtown street in broad daylight: police

MIDTOWN — Police are looking for a man they say groped a woman on a Manhattan street Monday afternoon.

The unidentified man was following the 21-year-old woman around 2 p.m. near Fifth Avenue and 37th Street in Midtown before unexpectedly grabbing her breasts, over her clothes, authorities said.

The alleged groper fled on foot and his whereabouts are unknown, according to police.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance image of a man wanted in connection to the attack and describe him as being between 30 and 50 years old, and last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).