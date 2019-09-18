Man slashed in the face, arm inside Manhattan Taco Bell

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 42-year-old man was slashed repeatedly inside a Manhattan Taco Bell on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victim was inside an Eighth Avenue Taco Bell near West 36th Street when he was attacked around 8:30 a.m., officials said. He was slashed in the face and arm with an unknown weapon. The man was hospitalized in serious condition.

Police arrested Robert Howe, 55. He was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the stabbing.